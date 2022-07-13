Dr. Leah Barlavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barlavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Barlavi, MD
Dr. Leah Barlavi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Barlavi's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had several OBGYNs that I’ve liked but Dr. Barlavi is the absolute best. She makes time for her patients, treats them like friends or family and really cares. She’s never rushed me and explains everything very thoroughly.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Barlavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barlavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barlavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barlavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.