Dr. Leah Barlavi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leah Barlavi, MD

Dr. Leah Barlavi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Barlavi works at Kaiser Permanente West LA Medical Center Bldg in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barlavi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office
    6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
High Risk Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
High Risk Pregnancy

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leah Barlavi, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leah Barlavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barlavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barlavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barlavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barlavi works at Kaiser Permanente West LA Medical Center Bldg in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Barlavi’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barlavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barlavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

