Dr. Leah Belazarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belazarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Belazarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Leah Belazarian, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Belazarian works at
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5979
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belazarian?
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Belazarian. Can't recommend her enough!
About Dr. Leah Belazarian, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1598814311
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belazarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belazarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belazarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belazarian works at
Dr. Belazarian has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belazarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Belazarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belazarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belazarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belazarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.