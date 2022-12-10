Dr. Leah Darak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Darak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leah Darak, MD
Dr. Leah Darak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Darak's Office Locations
Women's Health Connecticut Obstetrics & Gynecology5000 Main St, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 374-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I got to meet this amazing surgeon/Dr before my 5th planned csection . The day of my C-section she made me feel super calm and was super amazing . No complications during or after surgery . She did my csection. So good I was up and walking around after 7 hours . She truly is a gem. Me and hubby loves her personality ,her vibes and her passion for doing what she do. Even her nurses see her for care which speaks volumes . Thanks Dr. D xoxo . I didn’t need a blood transfusion. My staples were removed on time . My 6 weeks was a breeze . Thanks luv
About Dr. Leah Darak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447367032
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Darak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darak speaks Arabic.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Darak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darak.
