Dr. Leah Durst, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (15)
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leah Durst, MD

Dr. Leah Durst, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Durst works at Northshore University Health System in Mount Prospect, IL with other offices in Niles, IL and Skokie, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Durst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore University Health System
    1329 N Wolf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 364-2273
  2. 2
    Niles Primary Care
    6450 W Touhy Ave, Niles, IL 60714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 364-2273
  3. 3
    9977 Woods Dr Ste 300, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 364-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 01, 2022
    I saw Dr Durst as a walk-in in immediate care. For a potentially serious infection, which I have had before. She confirmed the diagnosis but did a thorough exam and referred me to 2 specialists for follow-up care. Dr Durst is knowledgeable and straightforward. She explained her findings and her decision making process. I would recommend her to my peers.
    Nancy M — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Leah Durst, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1356355465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Durst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durst accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Durst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Durst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

