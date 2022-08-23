Overview

Dr. Leah Freeman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Freeman works at St. Luke's Clinic in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.