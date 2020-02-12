See All General Surgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Leah Gendler, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (36)
Map Pin Small Morristown, NJ
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leah Gendler, MD

Dr. Leah Gendler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Gendler works at Garden State Urology LLC in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Gendler's Office Locations

    Garden State Urology LLC
    100 Madison Ave Ste C3101, Morristown, NJ 07960 (973) 971-4166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackettstown Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lobular Carconima
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 12, 2020
    Dr. Gendler took me through my diagnosis of Breast Cancer like I was her family. She listened carefully to my concerns and helped me make some very difficult decisions. I felt like she knew the best path for my situation.
    — Feb 12, 2020
    About Dr. Leah Gendler, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306836127
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University Med Center
    Residency
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • University of California at Santa Cruz
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leah Gendler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gendler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gendler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gendler works at Garden State Urology LLC in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gendler’s profile.

    Dr. Gendler has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gendler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gendler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gendler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gendler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gendler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

