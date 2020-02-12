Overview of Dr. Leah Gendler, MD

Dr. Leah Gendler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Gendler works at Garden State Urology LLC in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.