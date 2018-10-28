Dr. Leah Griggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Griggs, MD
Overview
Dr. Leah Griggs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Griggs works at
Locations
Clinic Pharmacy201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Griggs was very thorough, patient and kind. I was in a great deal of pain when I saw her and she was very gentle and compassionate in her exam. I am so glad that I found her and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Leah Griggs, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1154366896
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
