Overview

Dr. Leah Griggs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Griggs works at Greenview Physicians Specialty Center - Urology Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.