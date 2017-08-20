Overview of Dr. Leah Habersham, MD

Dr. Leah Habersham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Habersham works at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Inc. in Bel Air, MD with other offices in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.