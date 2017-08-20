Dr. Habersham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leah Habersham, MD
Overview of Dr. Leah Habersham, MD
Dr. Leah Habersham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Habersham's Office Locations
Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Inc.500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-1203
St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital1000 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Habersham is wonderful! She listened to my concerns (my first pregnancy with another OBGYN had complications) and took precautions to avoid the same complications in my seoncs pregnancy. She's very kind and caring. She also was always willing and able to answer my questions. She's the best!
About Dr. Leah Habersham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1063890895
Education & Certifications
- Saba University / School of Medicine
