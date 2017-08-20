See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bel Air, MD
Dr. Leah Habersham, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leah Habersham, MD

Dr. Leah Habersham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Habersham works at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Inc. in Bel Air, MD with other offices in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Habersham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Inc.
    500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 643-1203
  2. 2
    St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    1000 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-4000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Pap Smear
Herpes Simplex Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Pap Smear
Herpes Simplex Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Pap Smear
Herpes Simplex Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
HIV Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Wound Repair
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Amniotic Fluid Embolism
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Breech Position
C-Section
Cervical Cancer
Cervicitis
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Maternal Anemia
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Oophorectomy
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Trichomoniasis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Uterine Cancer
Yeast Infections
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2017
    Dr. Habersham is wonderful! She listened to my concerns (my first pregnancy with another OBGYN had complications) and took precautions to avoid the same complications in my seoncs pregnancy. She's very kind and caring. She also was always willing and able to answer my questions. She's the best!
    Ashley — Aug 20, 2017
    About Dr. Leah Habersham, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063890895
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saba University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

