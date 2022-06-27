Overview of Dr. Leah Kaminetzky, MD

Dr. Leah Kaminetzky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Kaminetzky works at Athena OB/GYN in Horsham, PA with other offices in Abington, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.