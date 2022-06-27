Dr. Leah Kaminetzky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminetzky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Kaminetzky, MD
Overview of Dr. Leah Kaminetzky, MD
Dr. Leah Kaminetzky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Kaminetzky works at
Dr. Kaminetzky's Office Locations
Athena OB/GYN - Horsham300 Welsh Rd Bldg 3, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (268) 946-5200
Athena OB/GYN - Abington1245 Highland Ave Ste 404, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (267) 946-5200
COMING SOON Athena OB/GYN - Langhorne830 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (267) 946-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
I only met Dr. Kaminetzky for the first time at my 39 week appointment, so I didn’t know her well when she walked into my delivery room a week later. When I tell you she was an absolute BLESSING in the delivery room, it’s an understatement. She made me feel comfortable and confident - she was so encouraging and coached me through the whole thing. She was absolutely incredible; and I am so sad that she is now at a different office… we moved before I delivered, and since she left APWHG, I switched to a more local doctors office. I am so incredibly sad I won’t have her as my doctor anymore… she was kind and knowledgeable and always made sure that I got all my questions answered - and never made me feel like they were silly, even though I know some of them were. You would be very lucky to have Dr. Kaminetzky as your doctor, I’m going to miss her immensely!!
About Dr. Leah Kaminetzky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1558781567
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
