Overview

Dr. Leah Lamale-Smith, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Lamale-Smith works at UC San Diego Medical Center in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.