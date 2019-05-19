Dr. Leah Lamale-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamale-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Lamale-Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Leah Lamale-Smith, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Lamale-Smith works at
Locations
UC San Diego Medical Center9444 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lamale-Smith saved our baby. I was at risk for miscarriage and pre-term labor. And with her thoughtful care and expertise we made it all the way to 35 weeks! Such a win. She was incredibly knowledgeable, caring and professional. We are beyond thankful, our baby wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her guidance and care.
About Dr. Leah Lamale-Smith, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396904876
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
