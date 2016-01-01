See All Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Leah McBee, MD

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Leah McBee, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. McBee works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    96 Jonathan Lucas St # 708, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville
    4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant
    2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Leah McBee, MD

    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1447510839
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leah McBee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McBee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. McBee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McBee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

