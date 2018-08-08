Dr. Leah Najima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Najima, MD
Overview of Dr. Leah Najima, MD
Dr. Leah Najima, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Najima works at
Dr. Najima's Office Locations
Sierra Womens Health1500 E 2nd St Ste 202, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 323-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Delivered all 3 of my children. She is funny, smart and patient.
About Dr. Leah Najima, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1518952712
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Najima. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najima.
