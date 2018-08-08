Overview of Dr. Leah Najima, MD

Dr. Leah Najima, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Najima works at Sierra Womens Health in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.