Dr. Leah Patrick, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Conejo Valley Family Med Grp125 W Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste 300, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 370-0600
Leopoldo E Valdivia DO Inc29826 Haun Rd Ste 209, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 231-1385
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I found Dr. Patrick personable, “real,” and patient, even though she had other patients. She was thorough, and listened, which I so appreciate. I was pleased to find that she’s a D.O. I left reassured that I’d chosen the right person.
- Kaiser Riverside Med Ctr
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- UCSD
- Family Practice
Dr. Patrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patrick works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.