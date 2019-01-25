See All Family Doctors in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Leah Patrick, DO

Family Medicine
3.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leah Patrick, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Patrick works at Conejo Valley Family Med Grp in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Menifee, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Conejo Valley Family Med Grp
    125 W Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste 300, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 370-0600
    Leopoldo E Valdivia DO Inc
    29826 Haun Rd Ste 209, Menifee, CA 92586 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 231-1385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rancho Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Administrative Physical
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Administrative Physical
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Pressure Management
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Management
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Injuries
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Glaucoma
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Stye
Sublingual Immunotherapy
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombosis
Thyroid Disease
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Well Baby Care
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 25, 2019
    I found Dr. Patrick personable, “real,” and patient, even though she had other patients. She was thorough, and listened, which I so appreciate. I was pleased to find that she’s a D.O. I left reassured that I’d chosen the right person.
    Susan in Hemet, CA — Jan 25, 2019
    About Dr. Leah Patrick, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114042611
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Riverside Med Ctr
    • WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
    • UCSD
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leah Patrick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

