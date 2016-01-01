Dr. Leah Patrick, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Patrick, DDS
Overview
Dr. Leah Patrick, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dickson, TN.
Dr. Patrick works at
Locations
Patrick, Leah M DDS320 E College St Ste A, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 208-2019
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leah Patrick, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.