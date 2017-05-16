Overview of Dr. Leah Post, MD

Dr. Leah Post, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford and Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Post works at Prohealth Physicians in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.