Dr. Leah Post, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leah Post, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford and Hartford Hospital.
Prohealth Physicians290 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 633-9235Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Connecticut Children's - Hartford
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Post is a wonderful doctor! The office environment is clean and a very pleasant. The other doctors and staff are terrific as well.
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Yale NH Med Ctr-Yale NH Hosp
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
