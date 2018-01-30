Dr. Press accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leah Press, MD
Overview
Dr. Leah Press, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Minarets Medical Group Inc.1340 W Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 447-3264
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Press because I have psoriasis. She knew about the most recent treatments. She prescribed a shot that I take once a month and my skin is almost clear. She really helped me a lot. She was great.
About Dr. Leah Press, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Press has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Press has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Press on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Press. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Press.
