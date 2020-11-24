See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Leah Schenk, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Leah Schenk, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Eastern Virginia Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School

Dr. Schenk works at Aspire Fertility in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspire Fertility
    7515 Main St Ste 500, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 410-8472
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy
Infertility Evaluation
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 24, 2020
    I've been with Dr. Shenk since March of this year. She is calm, competent and skilled. Her nurses Tori/Maria are also very good and always responsive. I was pregnant on the 3rd IUI procedure. The office staff is fast and I've never had to wait long for any appointments. We will be going back when my partner is ready for our 2nd baby!
    Alice — Nov 24, 2020
    About Dr. Leah Schenk, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    NPI Number
    • 1699777953
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eastern Virginia Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Fellowship

    Dr. Leah Schenk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schenk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schenk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schenk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schenk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schenk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schenk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schenk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

