Overview of Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD

Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.