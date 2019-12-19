See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Tampa, FL
Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (14)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD

Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Teekell-Taylor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    17 Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 254-4329
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Chiropractic Care of Hyde Park Inc.
    301 W Platt St Ste 24, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 498-8898
  3. 3
    Millennium Health & Wellness
    10033 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N # 300, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 498-8898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 19, 2019
    I love this woman and her partner in crime, Lana. Doc's outside the box is an incredible place of healing. If you are sick of being treated like a number and want to feel truly cared for and heard, check out the healing community that is Doc's outside the box. This is a whole new way to care for your health that actually makes sense.
    Rachel — Dec 19, 2019
    About Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    English
    NPI Number
    1912971292
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny Genl Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Episcopalc Hosp
    Episcopalc Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teekell-Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teekell-Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Teekell-Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teekell-Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teekell-Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teekell-Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

