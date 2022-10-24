Dr. Leah Urbanosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urbanosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Urbanosky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Hinsdale Office550 W Ogden Ave Ste 220, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 323-6116
Western Springs Office4700 Gilbert Ave Ste 51, Western Springs, IL 60558 Directions (708) 387-1737Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Downers Grove Office1034 WARREN AVE, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 794-8680
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Dr. Urbanosky takes the time to do a full examination and listens to any and all of your complaints. She explains all the options and is a very honest caring doctor. She looks at the whole person and does not rush to surgery unless there is no other option.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285684308
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- West Virginia School Of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Urbanosky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urbanosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urbanosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urbanosky has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urbanosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Urbanosky speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Urbanosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urbanosky.
