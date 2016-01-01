Overview

Dr. Leah Vanenk, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockford, MI. They completed their residency with MacNeal Hospital



Dr. Vanenk works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Rockford in Rockford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.