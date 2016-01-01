See All Psychiatrists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Leah Walker, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Falls Church, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Leah Walker, MD

Dr. Leah Walker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Walker works at Ann O'Malley PhD LLC in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walker Psychiatry, LLC
    200 Park Ave Ste 304, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 969-8533
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    About Dr. Leah Walker, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174866586
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leah Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walker works at Ann O'Malley PhD LLC in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Dr. Walker’s profile.

    Dr. Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

