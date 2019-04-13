Dr. Leaha Neville, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leaha Neville, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leaha Neville, DPM
Dr. Leaha Neville, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Neville works at
Dr. Neville's Office Locations
UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Institute3450 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 273-7001Thursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday5:00pm - 9:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Neville is the sweetest, caring doctor. Can't imagine why anyone would rate her less than 5 stars across the board.
About Dr. Leaha Neville, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1831132638
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neville works at
Dr. Neville has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Heel Spur and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Neville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.