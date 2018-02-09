Overview of Dr. Leana Long, MD

Dr. Leana Long, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Long works at Cullom Eye & Laser Center in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.