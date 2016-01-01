Dr. Centenera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leandro Centenera, MD
Dr. Leandro Centenera, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University.
Ambercare Hospice Inc.2129 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Directions (505) 898-2468
House Calls Of New Mexico LLC5951 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 898-2468
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Geriatric Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Seton Hall University
Dr. Centenera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
