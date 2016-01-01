See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Leandro Centenera, MD

Geriatric Medicine
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leandro Centenera, MD

Dr. Leandro Centenera, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University.

Dr. Centenera works at Ambercare Hospice Inc. in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Centenera's Office Locations

    Ambercare Hospice Inc.
    2129 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 898-2468
    House Calls Of New Mexico LLC
    5951 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 898-2468

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Muscle Weakness
Ataxia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Muscle Weakness
Ataxia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Leandro Centenera, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Seton Hall University
