Dr. Leandro Feo, MD
Overview
Dr. Leandro Feo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TRISAKTI / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Beach Surgical16215 S Jog Rd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 448-3848
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
great surgeon, personality . I had surgery for my intestine because a blockage and I feel now very well. I am able to eat . I don't need to be scare anymore that I have to rush to the hospital.
About Dr. Leandro Feo, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1376759084
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TRISAKTI / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
