Dr. Leandro Galang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vincent, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery, University Of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Galang works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Vincent, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.