Dr. Moraes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leandro Moraes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leandro Moraes, MD
Dr. Leandro Moraes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Leesburg, VA.
Dr. Moraes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moraes' Office Locations
-
1
Oncologyhematology of Loudoun & Reston PC44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 224, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-3110
-
2
Lpg Adult Hematology and Oncology8925 Colonial Center Dr Ste 2001, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9567
-
3
Lee Health - Regional Cancer Center8931 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9567
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moraes?
Everybody was awesome. Very friendly, helpful
About Dr. Leandro Moraes, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1285078527
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moraes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moraes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moraes works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Moraes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moraes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moraes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moraes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.