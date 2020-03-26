Overview of Dr. Leann Blankenship, MD

Dr. Leann Blankenship, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Emeryville, CA. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Blankenship works at Epic Care in Emeryville, CA with other offices in Pinole, CA, Pleasant Hill, CA and Castro Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.