Dr. Leann Blankenship, MD

Hematology
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leann Blankenship, MD

Dr. Leann Blankenship, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Emeryville, CA. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Blankenship works at Epic Care in Emeryville, CA with other offices in Pinole, CA, Pleasant Hill, CA and Castro Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blankenship's Office Locations

    Epic Care
    1480 64th St Ste 100, Emeryville, CA 94608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 778-0679
    1660 San Pablo Ave Ste A, Pinole, CA 94564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 275-7670
    East Bay Medical Oncology-hematology
    400 Taylor Blvd Ste 201, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 687-2570
    Epic Care
    20400 Lake Chabot Rd Ste 102, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 247-9227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    About Dr. Leann Blankenship, MD

    • Hematology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leann Blankenship, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blankenship has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blankenship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blankenship has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blankenship on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blankenship. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankenship.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blankenship, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blankenship appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

