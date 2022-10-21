Dr. Leann Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leann Fox, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.
Riverside2 Shircliff Way Ste 800, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 367-2611
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Fox is amazing and she is always going above and beyond!
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285639609
- University Of Kentucky Hospital|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- U Miss
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
