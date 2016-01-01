Dr. Jons-Cox accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leann Jons-Cox, DO
Overview of Dr. Leann Jons-Cox, DO
Dr. Leann Jons-Cox, DO is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Jons-Cox's Office Locations
Doug Henning Phd Psychological Services LLC8401 S Chambers Rd, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 373-2864Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leann Jons-Cox, DO
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- English
- 1194964056
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Grinnell College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jons-Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jons-Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jons-Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.