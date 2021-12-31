See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Leanna Mosher, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Leanna Mosher, MD

Dr. Leanna Mosher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with University of Texas Med Branch

Dr. Mosher works at Saint Lukes Physician Specialty in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mosher's Office Locations

    Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
    4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Dec 31, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr Mosher for about 7 years. I love her!! But if you are looking for someone that gives you the warm fuzzies, I don’t think she will be right for you. She is direct and matter-of-fact which I like. She’s the best in the practice- extremely knowledgeable and on the board at the hospital which means she knows her stuff. You want her delivering your baby! (She’s delivered two of mine!) She’s cool under pressure. And very thorough in trying to solve any other medical problems you might have. She listens and gives me the time I need to address my concerns at regular check ups.
    Happy Customer! — Dec 31, 2021
    About Dr. Leanna Mosher, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1407050081
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Med Branch
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    • Saint Mary's University San Antonio Texas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leanna Mosher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mosher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mosher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mosher works at Saint Lukes Physician Specialty in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Mosher’s profile.

    Dr. Mosher has seen patients for Preeclampsia and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

