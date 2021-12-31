Dr. Leanna Mosher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leanna Mosher, MD
Overview of Dr. Leanna Mosher, MD
Dr. Leanna Mosher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with University of Texas Med Branch
Dr. Mosher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mosher's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompCare
- CompPsych
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Savility
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosher?
I’ve been seeing Dr Mosher for about 7 years. I love her!! But if you are looking for someone that gives you the warm fuzzies, I don’t think she will be right for you. She is direct and matter-of-fact which I like. She’s the best in the practice- extremely knowledgeable and on the board at the hospital which means she knows her stuff. You want her delivering your baby! (She’s delivered two of mine!) She’s cool under pressure. And very thorough in trying to solve any other medical problems you might have. She listens and gives me the time I need to address my concerns at regular check ups.
About Dr. Leanna Mosher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1407050081
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Med Branch
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Saint Mary's University San Antonio Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosher works at
Dr. Mosher has seen patients for Preeclampsia and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.