Overview of Dr. Leanne Budde, MD

Dr. Leanne Budde, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lebanon, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Budde works at TriHealth Cancer Institute in Lebanon, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.