Dr. Leanne Budde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leanne Budde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leanne Budde, MD
Dr. Leanne Budde, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lebanon, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Budde works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Budde's Office Locations
-
1
Regional Podiatry Associates100 Arrow Springs Blvd Ste 2000, Lebanon, OH 45036 Directions (513) 853-1300
-
2
Good Samaritan Hospital6949 Good Samaritan Dr Fl 1, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 853-1300
-
3
Mercy Franciscan Home Health A5520 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 853-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Budde?
About Dr. Leanne Budde, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164415329
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Univ Sch Of Med
- Univ Hosp
- Univ Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Budde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Budde works at
Dr. Budde has seen patients for Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Budde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Budde. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.