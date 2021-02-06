Overview of Dr. Leanne Labriola, DO

Dr. Leanne Labriola, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.



Dr. Labriola works at Medical Optical Associates Inc in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Urbana, IL, Champaign, IL and Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.