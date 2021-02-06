Dr. Leanne Labriola, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labriola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leanne Labriola, DO
Overview of Dr. Leanne Labriola, DO
Dr. Leanne Labriola, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.
Dr. Labriola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Labriola's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Optical Associates Inc400 Broad St, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-4610
-
2
The Carle Foundation Hospital611 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801 Directions (217) 383-3150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Nathan J Abraham3105 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 902-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
The Sewickley Eye Group27 Heckel Rd Ste 211, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 777-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labriola?
Dr.Labriola is very professional and she does her job well. She answers all your questions. She is very patient with you. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Leanne Labriola, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063603793
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labriola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labriola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labriola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labriola works at
Dr. Labriola has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labriola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Labriola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labriola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labriola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labriola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.