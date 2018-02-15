Dr. Leanne Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leanne Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leanne Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Office2002 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 684-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Dr. Miller has a wonderful bedside manner. She actually listens to your concerns and takes her time with you. I am so grateful to find such a caring doctor for my son. Whenever he is sick he loves to see her.
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1326077744
- Children's National Med Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
