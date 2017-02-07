Overview of Dr. Leanne Molia, MD

Dr. Leanne Molia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.



Dr. Molia works at Leanne M Molia MD PC in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.