Overview of Dr. Leanne Roberts, MD

Dr. Leanne Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Roberts works at Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.