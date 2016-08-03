See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Thomasville, NC
Dr. Leanne Willis, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leanne Willis, MD

Dr. Leanne Willis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.

Dr. Willis works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Thomasville in Thomasville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Willis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Thomasville
    1219 Lexington Ave Ste B, Thomasville, NC 27360

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 03, 2016
    I have been a patient of Dr. Willis for more than 20 years. I highly recommend her and I will tell you she is the best neurological doctor! Dr. Willis has always been able to diagnose and treat my problems but more she helps me to get the best care for additional treatments such as physical therapy, etc. Dr. Willis is great!
    Leessa Black in High Point — Aug 03, 2016
    About Dr. Leanne Willis, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Gender
    Female
    NPI Number
    1750337929
    Education & Certifications

    Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leanne Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willis works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Thomasville in Thomasville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Willis’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

