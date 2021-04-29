See All Hematologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Lech Dabrowski, MD

Hematology
4.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lech Dabrowski, MD

Dr. Lech Dabrowski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Nicolaus Copernicus College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Dabrowski works at BROOKDALE HOSPITAL MEDICAL CTR in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dabrowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Medicine
    1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 240-5000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    New Lots Avenue Oncology
    465 New Lots Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 240-8900
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test

Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 29, 2021
    Very good doctor. Took a thorough look through my results from past years and explained everything thoroughly and answered all my questions without rushing. It’s so refreshing to see such a dedicated physician who takes time to answer all questions and to provide thorough explanations.
    — Apr 29, 2021
    About Dr. Lech Dabrowski, MD

    Hematology
    • Hematology
    42 years of experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Russian
    1780798553
    • 1780798553
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    • Interfaith Medical Center
    Internship
    • Interfaith Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Nicolaus Copernicus College Of Medicine
