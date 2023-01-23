Overview of Dr. Leda Gattoc, MD

Dr. Leda Gattoc, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Piedmont Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Oophorectomy and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.