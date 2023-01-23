Dr. Leda Gattoc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gattoc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leda Gattoc, MD
Overview of Dr. Leda Gattoc, MD
Dr. Leda Gattoc, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Piedmont Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Oophorectomy and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gattoc's Office Locations
- 1 1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 425-1380
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Would absolutely refer family and friends to Dr Gattoc. My only complaint is long wait in waiting room. She is kind, caring & excellent.
About Dr. Leda Gattoc, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073751731
Education & Certifications
- New York University
