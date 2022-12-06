Overview of Dr. Lee Angioletti, MD

Dr. Lee Angioletti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Vitreo Retina Eye Cons



Dr. Angioletti works at Retina Center Of New Jersey in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Union City, NJ and Elmwood Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.