Dr. Lee Angioletti, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (60)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lee Angioletti, MD

Dr. Lee Angioletti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Vitreo Retina Eye Cons

Dr. Angioletti works at Retina Center Of New Jersey in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Union City, NJ and Elmwood Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Angioletti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Center Of New Jersey
    1086 Teaneck Rd Ste 2A, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 707-5632
  2. 2
    Hudson Eye Specialists
    2201 Bergenline Ave Ste 3, Union City, NJ 07087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 601-2020
  3. 3
    Phillips Eye Center
    619 River Dr Fl 2, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 796-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Cysts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Everyone is so friendly and diligent with their various specialized meetings with patient. For me today was a great experience. I have already recommended this group to others. Thank you!
    MS — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Lee Angioletti, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881693059
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vitreo Retina Eye Cons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The New York E&amp;E Infirm
    Residency
    Internship
    • Danbury Hosp
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Angioletti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angioletti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Angioletti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Angioletti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Angioletti has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angioletti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Angioletti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angioletti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angioletti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angioletti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

