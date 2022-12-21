Dr. Lee Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Brown, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Brown, DO
Dr. Lee Brown, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Clearwater Office28050 US Highway 19 N Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 210-2225
-
2
Tampa Office4700 N Habana Ave Ste 505, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 875-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown and her team are simply outstanding. She is the class in her field and I am extremely fortunate she is my doctor. Her skill in providing pain relief is exceptional and her knowledge and connections in adjacent fields are exemplary. I have had the unfortunate need to visit many pain management specialists in my time and Dr. Brown is the class in her field.
About Dr. Lee Brown, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1982675849
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Trevecca Nazarine University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.