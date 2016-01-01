See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Lee Ann Pearse, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lee Ann Pearse, MD

Dr. Lee Ann Pearse, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Pearse works at Pediatrix Medical Group Dallas in Frisco, TX with other offices in Paris, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Pearse's Office Locations

    Pediatrix Medical Group Dallas
    Pediatrix Medical Group Dallas
5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 306 Bldg 1, Frisco, TX 75034
(972) 566-5622
    Pediatrix Medical Group Dallas
    Pediatrix Medical Group Dallas
3150 Clarksville St Ste 100, Paris, TX 75460
(903) 782-9206
    Pediatrix Medical Group Dallas
    Pediatrix Medical Group Dallas
7777 Forest Ln Ste B, Dallas, TX 75230
(972) 566-5622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Adult Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Fetal Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fetal Heart Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Rhythjm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lee Ann Pearse, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Bulgarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1184629347
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Virginia Commonwealth University Med College Of Va
    Residency
    Medical Education
    University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Ann Pearse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearse has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

