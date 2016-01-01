Dr. Lee Ann Pearse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Ann Pearse, MD
Dr. Lee Ann Pearse, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Pediatrix Medical Group Dallas5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 306 Bldg 1, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 566-5622
Pediatrix Medical Group Dallas3150 Clarksville St Ste 100, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 782-9206
Pediatrix Medical Group Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste B, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-5622
- Medical City Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- 1184629347
- Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
- Virginia Commonwealth University Med College Of Va
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Pediatrics
Dr. Pearse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearse has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pearse speaks Bulgarian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.