Dr. Ascherman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee Ascherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Ascherman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.
Dr. Ascherman works at
Locations
-
1
Lee I Ascherman MD LLC1 Office Park Cir Ste 102, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Directions (205) 427-8826
Hospital Affiliations
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ascherman?
I have been an adult patient of Dr. Ascherman for more than ten years. He is a thoughtful, careful listener as well as a caring and compassionate person and he has been honest, direct and clear when I have needed his specific advice. Based on my personal, non-expert opinion, Dr. Ascherman has an excellent balance of psychological and pharmacological expertise in the treatment of major depression. Because I also have a number of other physical diseases, I have been amazed at the range of knowledge he has of other areas of medicine in addition to psychiatry.
About Dr. Lee Ascherman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1861447377
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ascherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ascherman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ascherman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ascherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ascherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ascherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.