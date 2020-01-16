Overview

Dr. Lee Battle III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. Battle III works at Lee Battle III MD in Cartersville, GA with other offices in Canton, GA and Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.