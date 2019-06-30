Overview of Dr. Lee Blatstein, DO

Dr. Lee Blatstein, DO is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Blatstein works at BuxMont Urological Specialists in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.