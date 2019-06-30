Dr. Lee Blatstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Blatstein, DO
Overview of Dr. Lee Blatstein, DO
Dr. Lee Blatstein, DO is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Suburban Community Hospital.
BuxMont Urological Specialists125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 305, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very Good - I would recommend him and his staff. Excellent Caregivers.
About Dr. Lee Blatstein, DO
- Urologic Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Einstein Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Penn State
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Suburban Community Hospital
Dr. Blatstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blatstein accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blatstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
BuxMont Urological Specialists
Dr. Blatstein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blatstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blatstein speaks Italian and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.