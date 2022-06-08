See All Ophthalmologists in Broken Arrow, OK
Dr. Lee Bottem, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lee Bottem, DO

Ophthalmology
3.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lee Bottem, DO

Dr. Lee Bottem, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Bottem works at Lee Bottem D.o. Plc. in Broken Arrow, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Trichiasis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Bottem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Bottem D.o. Plc.
    4700 W URBANA ST, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 290-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Trichiasis
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Trichiasis
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bottem?

    Jun 08, 2022
    Awesome results on my arms with BodyTite. Dr. Bottem is a wonderful surgeon.
    Roberta — Jun 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lee Bottem, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lee Bottem, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bottem to family and friends

    Dr. Bottem's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bottem

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lee Bottem, DO.

    About Dr. Lee Bottem, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679745418
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Bottem, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bottem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bottem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bottem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bottem works at Lee Bottem D.o. Plc. in Broken Arrow, OK. View the full address on Dr. Bottem’s profile.

    Dr. Bottem has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Trichiasis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bottem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bottem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bottem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bottem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bottem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lee Bottem, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.