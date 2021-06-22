Overview of Dr. Lee Brock, MD

Dr. Lee Brock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brock works at Lee Brock MD in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.