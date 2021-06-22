Dr. Lee Brock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Brock, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Brock, MD
Dr. Lee Brock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brock's Office Locations
Lee R. Brock MD4304 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 891-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brock was absolutely fantastic. Personable, friendly and most knowledgeable!
About Dr. Lee Brock, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- 1063444792
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Brock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brock speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.
