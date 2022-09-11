Dr. Lee Byerly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byerly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Byerly, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Byerly, MD
Dr. Lee Byerly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Big Spring, TX. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
Dr. Byerly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Byerly's Office Locations
-
1
Scenic Mountain Medical Group1501 W 11th Pl Ste 200, Big Spring, TX 79720 Directions (432) 257-3670
Hospital Affiliations
- Scenic Mountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byerly?
After going to the ER dept. in severe pain, Dr. Byerly was called by the ER physician. He performed emergency surgery on me a couple days ago, and I cannot thank him enough. He was very professional, compassionate and took the time to listen to me and explain everything to me in a way that I could understand! I will definitely be using him as my primary OB-GYN from here on out, and highly recommend him to anyone who is searching for a trust worthy and professional Ob-Gyn. Thank you again Dr. Byerly!
About Dr. Lee Byerly, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134128572
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
- Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byerly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byerly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Byerly using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Byerly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byerly works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Byerly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byerly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byerly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byerly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.