Dr. Lee Byerly, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lee Byerly, MD

Dr. Lee Byerly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Big Spring, TX. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

Dr. Byerly works at Scenic Mountain Medical Group in Big Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Byerly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scenic Mountain Medical Group
    1501 W 11th Pl Ste 200, Big Spring, TX 79720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 257-3670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scenic Mountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

First Trimester Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
First Trimester Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 11, 2022
    After going to the ER dept. in severe pain, Dr. Byerly was called by the ER physician. He performed emergency surgery on me a couple days ago, and I cannot thank him enough. He was very professional, compassionate and took the time to listen to me and explain everything to me in a way that I could understand! I will definitely be using him as my primary OB-GYN from here on out, and highly recommend him to anyone who is searching for a trust worthy and professional Ob-Gyn. Thank you again Dr. Byerly!
    Brandi H. — Sep 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Lee Byerly, MD
    About Dr. Lee Byerly, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134128572
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Byerly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byerly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byerly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byerly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byerly works at Scenic Mountain Medical Group in Big Spring, TX. View the full address on Dr. Byerly’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Byerly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byerly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byerly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byerly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

