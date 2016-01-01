See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Aurora, IL
Dr. Lee Campano, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lee Campano, MD

Dr. Lee Campano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Campano works at Advocate Medical Group in Aurora, IL with other offices in Carol Stream, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Campano's Office Locations

    Dreyer Clinic Inc
    2285 Sequoia Dr, Aurora, IL 60506 (630) 859-6910
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    501 Thornhill Dr, Carol Stream, IL 60188 (630) 668-3210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Lee Campano, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104041797
    Education & Certifications

    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Campano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Campano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

