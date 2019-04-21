Overview

Dr. Lee Carter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Carter works at Lee F Carter MD Inc in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.